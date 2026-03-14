Since bombs started falling on Iran on February 28, I’ve been seeing a take spreading around online—from the far left and some corners of the far right—that goes something like this: America has always been the world’s bully. We’ve always been greedy. We’ve always been warmongering. We’ve always been imperialistic. So why are we surprised now?

Look, I get the frustration. Trump has turned this country into something I barely recognize. But that take? That America has always been a bad actor on the world stage? That we’ve never done anything right? That’s total bullshit, and I can’t let it go unchallenged.

It’s wrong, and it’s dangerous. When you pretend there’s no difference between America at its best and America under Donald Trump, you lose the only moral compass that can lead us out of this mess.

So let’s talk about what this good, great country actually did at its best.