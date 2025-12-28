The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Agent#99
1h

We are not okay. This is not the first time in American history that people have found themselves not okay. But we don't stay complacent, we don't become desensitized. We stand our ground, we stand together, and we fight. We may not win every single battle for now, but the ultimate goal is to win the war.

Joana Jones
1h

We have to do things that help make us more okay. I go to protests but for me that was not enough. I started a GoFundMe page for a few families whose primary breadwinner cannot work due to heavy ICE activity. Charity can’t fully replace a paycheck but it can help, and it’s lets our neighbors know we see and care. https://gofund.me/255eb3180

