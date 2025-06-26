Iran’s ruling regime is really, REALLY bad, okay?

That shouldn’t be controversial.

And you can despise Donald Trump for the threat he is to America and believe the Iranian regime is evil at the same time.

I know I do.

It bothers me that I even have to say this, that I have to remind people of it. Iran’s ruling regime is Islamist (not Islamic—note the difference), and it’s been the greatest single source of Islamist terror around the world for the past 45 years. Those are facts.