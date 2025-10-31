The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob B.'s avatar
Bob B.
4h

The Republican snowflakes are losing bad at every turn, not surprising they now attack the Never Trumpers, and Joe specifically.

A tour de force response! Bravo Joe!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pender Dave's avatar
Pender Dave
4h

Atta boy Joe !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture