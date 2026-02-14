Last week, the President of the United States posted a video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. It was later taken down and blamed on someone else, but we all know better. It was typical of the cruel, idiotic, psychopathic, corrupt, and, yes, racist cretin we elected to the highest office in the land. Worse, he did it during Black History Month, a time that is supposed to inspire reflection about this country and our history with regard to race.

Black History Month always makes me pause and reflect on my own journey—one that, politically and personally, has been anything but conventional. Over the past 15 years, I’ve gone from being a Tea Party Congressman to identifying as a Democrat. For a lot of people, that shift is hard to understand. Some assume I’ve completely changed my beliefs. Others assume it’s opportunistic, and I’ve simply repositioned myself politically.

The truth is much simpler: at my core, I haven’t changed as much as people think. The principles that guided me when I was a Tea Party conservative—freedom, limited government, the Constitution, democracy, the rule of law, pluralism, and basic human decency—still guide me today. Those beliefs weren’t partisan then, and they’re not partisan now. What has changed is my understanding.

What has changed is what I’ve seen, what I’ve listened to, and what I’ve learned, especially when it comes to race.