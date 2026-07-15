Indulge me for a moment. Let me tell a very brief story—a story that makes me so sad and so angry, because it demonstrates once again that spreading fear and inciting division works.

July 4, 2026. Just eleven days ago. It’s late afternoon/early evening, and I’m in rural Southern Arizona at a neighborhood Fourth of July barbecue. I’m from out of town, the guest of folks who live in the neighborhood.

It’s a Republican crowd, primarily Trump supporters—farmers, ranchers, small business owners, horse lovers from out in the country. I’m having a great time. The food is damn tasty, I’m drinking some tequila, and I’m enjoying the conversation. A little bit of political talk, but mostly just folks celebrating the day, reveling in our 250th anniversary.

And then, sometime just before the main food is served, the hosts gather everyone around for a prayer. Cool, I think to myself. As we should do. The hosts and a few others say prayers for peace, and freedom, and good weather and good crops, and for America on her 250th anniversary, and give thanks for the meal we’re all about to eat. About halfway through the prayer, I suddenly hear: “And dear God, help us, help America stop this rising surge of communism in our country. It’s a scourge, and it’s growing…”

The petition to God to help America defeat this rising threat of communism went on for a few minutes. Everyone in the crowd nodded in agreement and chimed right in.

The prayer ended, the celebration continued, the food was eaten—but I couldn’t focus on much anymore, because I was so saddened and disturbed by what I’d heard in that prayer. Communists. Here we were in rural southwest America, a month or so after a few Democratic Socialists in New York City, New Jersey, and Denver won Democratic primaries, and die-hard Republicans out here are convinced the communist menace is here, it’s upon us.

It reinforced for me, again, that Trump’s shouting the “communist” label damn near every time he speaks, and damn near every Republican congressperson echoing that “communist” charge, is working. It’s really sinking in among the Republican Party base. They believe this bullshit. They believe communists have taken over the Democratic Party and may take over America—just like they believe all the other fear-based bullshit Trump and company throw their way: that the 2020 election was “stolen,” that Haitian migrants were “eating your cats and dogs,” that every brown and Black immigrant in this country is a violent criminal coming for your daughter, and that in Democratic-run states, seven-year-olds can go to school one day as a boy, have a sex-change operation that afternoon, and come home as a seven-year-old girl later that same afternoon without ever notifying the parents. (Yes, Trump and other Republicans have said that very thing.)

This politics of fear and division—it’s how Trump succeeds. Outside of lying, it’s his primary persuasion tool, and hence now, the primary persuasion tool of the whole Republican Party. It’s so dangerous, it’s so destructive, it’s so harmful. Coming from the right as I do, I used to engage in some of it myself, until I finally couldn’t, because I saw how dangerous, destructive, and harmful it was. So I stopped.

And standing there on July 4th in “God’s country” in rural southern Arizona, surrounded by good, decent folks, I saw it again. In person. I heard with my own ears that the “communists are here” bullshit and lies have taken hold among the Republican Party base. The ugly fearmongering and the shameful division, purposely spread by Trump, his party sycophants, and his right-wing media cheerleaders, was working again—to divide us, to help win elections.

I felt bad for these folks. They’re being manipulated and lied to, again. But I also felt anger towards them, because sooner or later, they’re responsible for believing the lies and letting themselves be manipulated. Mostly, though, I felt sadness for this country. Because I knew that July 4th afternoon, as we celebrated our 250th anniversary, that we are only getting further down this road of hate and division. And the further down this road we are, the tougher it is to get off. And the further down this road we are, the more likely it is that it will all lead to violence, more and more violence.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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