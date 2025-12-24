There will be no issue of The Social Contract on Christmas Day. Everyone have a safe, peaceful, and merry Christmas!

A Special Christmas Offer from Santa Joe!

Shopping late this year? Here’s an offer just for you!

How would you like me to have a chat with the MAGA people in your life? I’ll gladly do it. Give the gift of ME this Christmas! Leave the holiday arguments alone, and let me knock some sense into your loved one. My mission in life—my penance, if you will—is to put some truth in front of MAGA.

Click the button below, and choose the GIFT tab when you reach the subscription options page. They’ll not only get a year of the BEST resistance newsletter on Substack (in my humble opinion), but you and your loved one will get a personal phone conversation with me! Merry Christmas!

HO HO HO FROM JOE

PAXIS Is for Immigrants—and Their Allies

PAXIS isn’t just for the person in direct danger. It’s for the friend at the door, the neighbor with a phone, the coworker who witnesses an encounter, the family member who gets the call that someone’s been detained. Allies often want to help but don’t know what to say or do, and can easily make things worse by guessing.

PAXIS is being built so allies can pull up the same trusted guidance: when to stay silent, when to film, what questions to ask, what not to sign, how to connect someone to help. It turns fear into a coordinated, lawful, nonviolent response. With our Stage 2 funding goal, we can reach hundreds of thousands of allies, turning PAXIS from an app into a networked shield around immigrants.

HELP US GET THERE!