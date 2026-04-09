The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Skowvron's avatar
Beth Skowvron
4h

So right Joe! I watched the exchange between her and Piers Morgan and she was very fiery! Had I not known she - and tbf him - was a pure self-serving orange ass kisser, she would've fooled me.

Reply
Share
Publius Junior's avatar
Publius Junior
4h

Agree Joe we do want to encourage those people who finally turn away from trump. However, you really do have to be dumb as a bag of hammers, or worse, to allow trump to con you for so many years.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture