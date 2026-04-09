It’s an interesting question. What do we do with someone like Megyn Kelly, or Joe Rogan, or Marjorie Taylor Greene, or any one of these Trump media cheerleaders who are now turning on certain things that Trump is doing? The one front and center is the war: Trump’s war against Iran.

And there are plenty of MAGA—and that’s what Megyn Kelly is, that’s what Marjorie Taylor Greene is, that’s what Joe Rogan was (even though Joe Rogan tries to pretend he wasn’t MAGA, he was MAGA)—for whom that’s the issue: Trump’s war against Iran. That’s the issue that has really moved and turned a number of Trump’s media cheerleaders against him. And my question is, what do we do? How do we treat these people? How do we treat Megyn Kelly? And I want to make the distinction I always make between Trump’s voters and Trump’s media cheerleaders and Trump’s Republican Congressional bootlickers.

I always need to make that distinction. When it comes to Trump’s voters—when Trump voters see the light, open their eyes to the truth against Donald Trump—I always welcome them. I’ll embrace them. I’ll slap them upside the head respectfully and lovingly, making sure they’re genuine, going over some of the things that caused them to support Trump to begin with. But in the main, when a Trump voter turns on Trump, I generally do accept them with open arms.

Source: AP/Evan Vucci

That’s why I yelled at Jon Stewart last week. Jon Stewart was talking about Trump voters who all of a sudden see the light on Trump because of the Epstein files or Trump’s war. All of a sudden, they see the light, and they turn on Trump, And Jon Stewart says his reaction, his instant reaction to these people—Trump voters—is, “Where the hell have you been? Trump’s the same guy today as he was 14 years ago. Where the hell have you been, Trump voter?”

And even though I get that—and I agree that Trump’s the same guy now that he was when he first came on the scene—fuck you, Jon Stewart. That’s not the reaction we should give Trump voters when they see the light. Not “Where the hell have you been?”, but “Thank you for finally getting here!”

If we care about the country, if we care about defeating what my former political party has become, if we care about lessening the hate and doing something about the divide in this country, to Trump voters, to regular Americans out there, we don’t say “Where the hell have you been?” We say, “Welcome.”

But when it comes to all of my former voices in the MAGA mediasphere, all of the right-wing media people who have sucked Trump’s feet for the past 10 years, when it comes to all my former Republican Congressional colleagues, who’ve done nothing but sell their souls to him and suck Trump’s feet for the past 10 years, fuck no.

I don’t embrace them. I don’t welcome them. Because they sold their souls. And now, all of a sudden, they turn? Now, all of a sudden, they’re pissed off? What set me on this is Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly, yesterday, railed against Trump’s social media post about his war in Iran. Namely, Trump’s post yesterday that all of Iranian civilization would die. He would kill all of Iranian civilization if they did not come to their senses by the end of last night.

Megan Kelly said, “I’m sick of this shit. I’m sick of this.” And then Megyn Kelly said, “Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” To which I respond, “Fuck you, Megyn Kelly. You know the answer to that question.” See, this is what pisses me off. Megyn Kelly knows better.

When Megyn Kelly asked the question like she asked yesterday—”Can’t he just behave like a normal human?”—that’s a question for Megyn Kelly’s benefit. Megyn Kelly knows that Trump can’t act like a normal human. Megyn Kelly knew two years ago that Trump will not act like a normal human. Megyn Kelly knew 10 years ago, eight years ago that Trump is incapable of behaving like a normal, decent human.

So it’s just a cynical ploy for her to ask that question. It’s all about her. “Look at me. Look at me.” Like it was with John Kasich before the State of the Union. “This is the time for Donald Trump to bring the country together,” John Kasich said. What the fuck, John Kasich? You know Donald Trump’s not capable of that.

“Shut up about this shit,” Megyn Kelly said. “Don’t threaten to wipe out an entire civilization. Cut out that shit. It’s wrong, it’s wrong. Can’t he be a dignified, strong leader without threatening a bunch of war crimes?” Megyn Kelly cynically asked yesterday. She knows the answer to that question. No, Donald Trump will never act like a dignified, strong leader.

This is what pisses me off, and this is why I don’t bear hug Megyn Kelly or Joe Rogan or Marjorie Taylor Greene or any of these folks, because they’re doing what they’re doing purely for their own self-interest. Trying to distance themselves from him a little bit. Trying to separate themselves from him a little bit. Trying not to take a full-on frontal shot, but also trying to position themselves for when Trump is no longer President, maybe no longer the leader of MAGA. Megyn Kelly, Joe Rogan, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson—all these people.

They’re acting in their own interests when they criticize Trump, because they’re trying to position themselves to be a MAGA voice, a MAGA leader after Trump. It’s all self-interested bullshit. Whereas the average Trump voter out there who sees the light, who finally wakes up to Trump, who calls Trump out for everything costing too much, his tariff madness, the Epstein files, ICE going too far, the war isn’t what they voted for—when a Trump voter expresses that, it’s genuine. It’s real. They’ve genuinely woken up and realized this fucker has fooled them.

But when Megyn Kelly or Marjorie Taylor Greene or Joe Rogan or any of them take off after Trump, it’s not real. It’s not genuine. They’re acting in their own self-interest to keep their audience, to keep their podcast, to keep their radio show, to stay elected, to get elected, to remain a MAGA leader. So they don’t deserve the embrace. They don’t deserve the high-five. They don’t deserve the bear hugs when, like Megyn Kelly, they say yesterday, “I’m sick of all of Trump’s shit on social media.”

If a guy down the street who’s a three-time MAGA voter said that to me, and they say, “I’m sick of his shit on social media, Joe,” I believe him. He is sick of this shit. But not Megyn Kelly. Megyn Kelly is all about Megyn Kelly. And that’s what we’ve got to watch, moving forward, is all of these MAGA voices who try to, on the margins, separate themselves from Trump. It’s all their own positioning. It’s all their acting in their own self-interest. It’s all their trying to keep their power, their relevancy, their ratings, their audience, all of it.

I’m sick of that shit. I’m sick of them. I’m sick of my former Republican colleagues and my former right-wing media colleagues, who, by the way, are the people who took off after people like me seven, eight, six, five, four, three, two years ago, when I would stand up in the public square and speak the truth about Trump. Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, all the rest of them would go after people like me.

So respectfully, fuck you, Megyn Kelly. It ain’t genuine. It ain’t real. I’ll continue to spend my time speaking with and listening to Trump voters to help them see the light. That’s where my work will be.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

Wednesday with Jason Estevez (click if you missed it!)

Thursday, 4pm ET: “Unvarnished” with Edwin Eisendrath

Thursday, 6pm ET: “Tequila Talk” with Cliff Schecter

Thursday, 7pm ET: AMA for paid subscribers

Friday, noon ET: “Welcome to the Party, Pal!” with Mike Nellis

INTERVIEWS & QUOTES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a citizen-supported movement resisting authoritarianism and restoring classic American values like civic engagement, tolerance, and mutual respect. To join our community, sign up to be a free subscriber. To support our mission, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!