Hey there. Joe Walsh here. Wednesday, it is—the day before Holy Thursday for those of us who are Christians, and two days before Good Friday. A brief short Meltdown this week.

I’ll begin like this: Little Marco

Just one more reason why Little Marco should never, ever, ever be President. I’m about to give you that reason, but let me provide some context first.

I’ve had two conversations in the past week with two Republicans who voted for both Biden and Harris, because they can’t stand Trump. And in each of these separate conversations, they told me in the last four or five days, that when they look at 2028, if Marco Rubio is the Republican nominee, they would vote for him for President. They wouldn’t vote for the Democrat.

These are two people I’d call NeverTrump Republicans. They voted for Joe Biden in ‘20. They voted for Kamala Harris in ‘24. In talking about potential Republican nominees in ‘28, they’re not a fan of JD Vance, Tucker Carlson, Don Jr. The rest of them scare the hell out of these two guys. But they each told me separately, “Joe, if Rubio is the nominee, that’s a different thing. I would vote for Rubio.” And I responded to each of them with, “Marco Rubio is the last Republican I’d ever vote for.”

Now, I will not vote for a Republican over a Democrat in 2028. But if I were to vote for a Republican over a Democrat in 2028, Marco Rubio would be the last one I’d vote for. Because I would never, ever, ever vote for a Republican who so flagrantly and so nakedly and so shamelessly sold their soul to Donald Trump. I said, “You know what?” to each of these guys, “I’d be more inclined to vote for a crazy true believer ‘MAGA, MAGA’ guy or gal, than I would a fraud.”

And Marco Rubio is a fraud.

Now I bring up those two conversations to explain why my Meltdown this week is about Marco Rubio. Donald Trump this morning threatened again, but very seriously, he threatened again to get America out of NATO. Putin’s dream, by the way, right? Donald Trump works for Putin. Donald Trump is on the side of Putin. Donald Trump is a Russian asset. So believes me.

But Trump came out this morning, and he threw it down there, and he threatened. This is serious. And I know we can’t believe anything he says, but we do know he wants to get out of NATO. He came out this morning, and he said, “You know what? I’m serious. We’re getting out of NATO.”

This isn’t about Trump. It’s about Marco Rubio. Marco Rubio, an hour later, responded with the following, this morning on Fox News:

“If now we’ve reached a point where the NATO alliance means that we can’t use those bases to defend America’s interests, then NATO is a one-way street. Then why are we in NATO? We’re going to have to reexamine that relationship.”

Now here’s the key line. Then Marco Rubio said, “That’s a decision for the President.” That was Marco Rubio, this morning.

Now the instant reply to Marco Rubio—who said, “You know what? Maybe we shouldn’t be in NATO. Maybe it’s time to get out. But that’s the President’s decision”—is BULLSHIT, you’re wrong. Only congressional approval can get the United States of America out of NATO. Congress has to vote to get America out of NATO.

And here’s the thing about Little Marco. Little Marco knows that. Little Marco, who said this morning, “Ah, NATO, schmato, it’s the President’s decision.” Just six years ago, Marco Rubio, when he was Senator Rubio just six years ago, sponsored a bill, which became law with broad bipartisan support, that states clearly that a President, any President of the United States, cannot pull the U.S. out of NATO without congressional approval. That’s what Marco Rubio said just six years ago, reaffirming that Congress has to approve whether we’re in or out of NATO. Marco Rubio six years ago was the lead sponsor of that bill.

Marco Rubio this morning? “Nah, it’s up to the President.”

I would vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene before I voted for Marco Rubio. I would vote for Alex Jones before I voted for Marco Rubio. I can keep going. I’d vote for Joe Rogan before I voted for Marco Rubio. Marco Rubio reached inside his chest and pulled out his soul and threw it away. I could never, ever vote for anyone like that who did that, who threw their soul away just to advance their career.

The only thing Trump has ever gotten right in this world is the nickname he gave Marco Rubio—Little Marco.

Marco Rubio his turned his back on everything he’s believed. He’s done a 180 on Trump, and he’s done a 180 since he began to work for Donald Trump. The old Marco Rubio, the senator Marco Rubio, was a huge supporter of Ukraine. Current Marco Rubio? “Nah, nah, nah, me and the President, we love Putin. We love Russia.”

The old Marco Rubio, the senator Marco Rubio—get this—was one of USAID’s biggest Senate defenders. You know USAID, that organization that Elon Musk, DOGE, and Trump took a chainsaw to a year ago, devastating lives, ruining lives, killing a million poor children, impoverished children all over the world. Marco Rubio, when he was a senator just three years ago, went to Joe Biden, then President Biden, and made the case for more funding for USAID.

Three years later, Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, jumps right on board with Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and DOGE to kill USAID, leading to the deaths of a million or more impoverished children around the world. And now this one: Marco Rubio, sponsoring a bill that clearly says only Congress can get us out of NATO. Marco Rubio this morning says, “Nope. It’s the President’s decision.”

If I were ever to vote for a Republican, I’d vote for a Republican who’s the most crazy-ass MAGA person in the world, before I would vote for a Republican who does not have a soul. And the poster child for a Republican who does not have a soul is Marco Rubio.

Little Marco. Fuck him.

I apologize for the segue, but a meaningful, reflective Holy Week to every other Christian out there. A happy, meaningful Passover to all my Jewish brothers and sisters. And a happy Easter this Sunday to all those who believe.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Please join us this week!

ALL SUBSTACK LIVES ARE CANCELED THIS WEEK IN OBSERVANCE OF HOLY WEEK AND EASTER. I’LL BE BACK NEXT WEEK!

APPEARANCES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

INTERVIEWS & QUOTES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a citizen-supported movement resisting authoritarianism and restoring classic American values like civic engagement, tolerance, and mutual respect. To join our community, sign up to be a free subscriber. To support our mission, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!