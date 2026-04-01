The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Tori lawson's avatar
Tori lawson
4d

No brains either

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Rick A.'s avatar
Rick A.
4d

Agree one million percent on Marco. Your two friends is what is wrong with this country. Marco has sold his soul, and so have your friends if they would think for one second Rubio or his ilk are an option. Really. We are morally bankrupt as a nation and as a society. Rubio is the plan??????

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