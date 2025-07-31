The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh


MAGA Would Detain, Disappear, & Deport Jesus

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jul 31, 2025
5
22
Transcript

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon

Hundreds of cases are happening every day in this country of good people, with no criminal records, contributing to their communities, being detained, disappeared and eventually deported. People here who’ve claimed asylum, people here under protective order. Trump has decided that America must be a very cruel place.

