Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Bird Mama, Bre Phillips, Farmers AGAINST trump., Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video with Mike Nellis! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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"LOW IQ!" — Trump Blows MAGA Up, Melania’s Epstein Betrayal, and More — with Mike Nellis and Joe Wal
A recording from Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis's live video
Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis
Apr 10, 2026
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