The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
17
28

Live with Mike Madrid

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Mike Madrid's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Mike Madrid
Jun 26, 2025
17
28
Share
Transcript
Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture