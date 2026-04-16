Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1932413Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshApr 16, 20261932413ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsLIZ LAWYER OYER AND JOE WALSH 1 hr ago • Joe Walsh, Jim Acosta, and Liz Oyer"LOW IQ!" — Trump Blows MAGA Up, Melania’s Epstein Betrayal, and More — with Mike Nellis and Joe WalApr 10 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshApr 10 • Joe WalshUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathApr 9 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 30 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathIntelligent Masculinity | With Joe WalshMar 30 • Joe Walsh and Nick ParoMike Nellis and Joe Walsh Catch Up on This Week’s NewsMar 28 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis