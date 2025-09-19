Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshSep 19, 2025∙ Paid3512ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsSick of this Show: Conserve & Protect, part 26 hrs ago • Joe Walsh, Nick Paro, and Lawrence WinnermanRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh Wednesday21 hrs ago • Joe Walsh, Michael Cohen, and Michael FanoneRyan Lizza and Joe Walsh: How the Tea Party Turned Into MAGASep 17 • Joe Walsh and Ryan LizzaLive with Joe WalshSep 14 • Joe Walsh and RoyceUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathSep 12 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathUPDATE: Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Caught — Here’s What We KnowSep 12 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshSep 12 • Joe Walsh