The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Live with Joe Walsh

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Miles Bruner's avatar
Joe Walsh
and
Miles Bruner
Nov 06, 2025
Get more from Joe Walsh in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture