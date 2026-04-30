Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshApr 30, 2026∙ Paid2212ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsSpecial Forces Soldier ARRESTED, Trump Dupes MAGA on SPLC, and DOJ Drops Jerome Powell InvestigationApr 25 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshApr 23 • Joe Walsh"THE STRAIT OF IRAN!" — Trump's Dementia Worsens, MAGA vs Pope Leo, and More — with Mike Nellis and Apr 19 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathApr 19 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshApr 17 • Joe WalshLIZ LAWYER OYER AND JOE WALSH Apr 16 • Joe Walsh, Jim Acosta, and Liz Oyer"LOW IQ!" — Trump Blows MAGA Up, Melania’s Epstein Betrayal, and More — with Mike Nellis and Joe WalApr 10 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis