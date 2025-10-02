Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript211711Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe Walsh and Julie RoginskyOct 02, 2025211711ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshJulie RoginskyWrites Salty Politics with Julie Roginsky SubscribeRecent PostsRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh Wednesday6 hrs ago • Joe Walsh and Michael CohenLive with Joe WalshOct 1 • Joe Walsh and Woodshead ProductionsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathSep 27 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshSep 26 • Joe WalshSick of this Show: Conserve & Protect, with special guest Joe WalshSep 25 • Joe Walsh, Nick Paro, and Lawrence WinnermanJimmy Kimmel and the Rise of American Fascism, ICE Fires Chemicals at Chicago Protesters, Trump Ousts Another U.S. Attorney, and More — with…Sep 25 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh WednesdaySep 24 • Joe Walsh and Michael Cohen