Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshMar 26, 2026∙ Paid3221ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsLive with Tommy Christopher23 hrs ago • Joe Walsh and Tommy ChristopherA Hard, but Important Conversation About Israel and AIPAC with Mike Nellis and Joe WalshMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshMar 20 • Joe WalshUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 7 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathTrump’s Illegal Iran War, Noem Fired, and a Brutal Jobs Report — with Mike Nellis & Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe Walsh