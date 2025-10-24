Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshOct 24, 2025∙ Paid625910ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appListen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Social Contract with Joe Walsh to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin Eisendrath10 hrs ago • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathRaw and Unfiltered: Walsh WednesdayOct 23 • Joe Walsh, Michael Cohen, and Lev ParnasLive with Joe WalshOct 20 • Joe Walsh, Ilan Goldenberg, and Jeremy Ben-AmiLive with Joe WalshOct 18 • Joe WalshJ.D. Vance Defends Racist GOP Operatives, Fascist Paraphernalia in Congress, and the Never-Ending Shutdown — Plus: What the Hell Is Going On…Oct 17 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathOct 16 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathRaw and Unfiltered: It’s Walsh WednesdayOct 16 • Joe Walsh and Michael Cohen