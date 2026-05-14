Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript88812Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe Walsh and Madeline SummervilleMay 14, 202688812ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshMadeline SummervilleWrites With All Due Respect SubscribeRecent PostsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMay 4 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshApr 30 • Joe WalshSpecial Forces Soldier ARRESTED, Trump Dupes MAGA on SPLC, and DOJ Drops Jerome Powell InvestigationApr 25 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshApr 23 • Joe Walsh"THE STRAIT OF IRAN!" — Trump's Dementia Worsens, MAGA vs Pope Leo, and More — with Mike Nellis and Apr 19 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathApr 19 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshApr 17 • Joe Walsh