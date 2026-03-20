Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshMar 20, 2026∙ Paid4033ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 7 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathTrump’s Illegal Iran War, Noem Fired, and a Brutal Jobs Report — with Mike Nellis & Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe WalshLive with Joe WalshMar 4 • Joe Walsh and Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭Unvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathFeb 27 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshFeb 27 • Joe WalshBREAKING NEWS: SCOTUS STRIKES DOWN TRUMP TARIFFS — MIKE NELLIS AND JOE WALSHFeb 20 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis