Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript160169Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe Walsh and Kurt BardellaMar 11, 2026160169ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshKurt BardellaRecent PostsUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 7 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathTrump’s Illegal Iran War, Noem Fired, and a Brutal Jobs Report — with Mike Nellis & Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe WalshLive with Joe WalshMar 4 • Joe Walsh and Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭Unvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathFeb 27 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshFeb 27 • Joe WalshBREAKING NEWS: SCOTUS STRIKES DOWN TRUMP TARIFFS — MIKE NELLIS AND JOE WALSHFeb 20 • Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis