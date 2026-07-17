Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current time0:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshJul 17, 2026∙ Paid3095ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsA Libertarian and Socialist Walk Into a Bar Pt 10Jul 15 • Joe Walsh and Xander Schultz“He’s Gone!” — Mitch McConnell’s Disappearance, Graham Platner’s Campaign, and MoreJul 15 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshJul 10 • Joe WalshPlatner QUITS—and Bernie's Vetting Problem Just Blew UpJul 10 • Joe Walsh, Blue Amp Media, and Richard Chew - ChewsViewsA Libertarian and a Socialist Walk Into a Bar Pt. 9Jul 8 • Joe Walsh and Xander SchultzUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathJul 3 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Xander SchultzJul 3 • Joe Walsh and Xander Schultz