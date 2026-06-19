Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshJun 19, 2026∙ Paid2531ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent Posts MAGA Losses of the Week ft. Joe Walsh Jun 16 • Joe Walsh and Miles TaylorLive with Joe WalshJun 16 • Joe WalshUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathJun 16 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathTrump’s Epstein FREAKOUT in the Situation Room — Plus: This Dumb UFC Fight, the War in Iran, and MorJun 12 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisPODCAST: A Libertarian & A Socialist Discuss Our Hemisphere & ImmigrationJun 10 • Joe Walsh and Xander SchultzLet's Talk About Graham Platner and Hunter Biden — with Mike Nellis and Joe WalshJun 8 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisPODCAST: What’s Going On With My Former Republican Colleagues? A ConversationJun 8 • Joe Walsh