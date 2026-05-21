Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribe to watchLive with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe WalshMay 21, 2026∙ Paid4784ShareGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Joe Walsh.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRecent PostsJOE WALSH AND TENNESSEE'S JUSTIN JONES May 21 • Joe Walsh and Jim AcostaA Libertarian and Socialist Walk Into a Bar Pt. 3May 21 • Joe Walsh and Xander SchultzWelcome to the Party, Pal! — Joe Walsh and Mike Nellis May 18 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisTrump’s China Problem Just Got Worse — America Pays the PriceMay 18 • Joe Walsh, Cliff Schecter, and Blue Amp MediaUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMay 18 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe Walsh on Trump Derangement Syndrome, MAGA, and America’s Intolerance CrisisMay 18 • Joe Walsh and Ben CohenLive with Joe WalshMay 14 • Joe Walsh and Madeline Summerville