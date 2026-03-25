Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript9829Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe Walsh and Rachel JanfazaMar 25, 20269829ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshRachel JanfazaRecent PostsA Hard, but Important Conversation About Israel and AIPAC with Mike Nellis and Joe WalshMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 21 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathLive with Joe WalshMar 20 • Joe WalshUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathMar 7 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathTrump’s Illegal Iran War, Noem Fired, and a Brutal Jobs Report — with Mike Nellis & Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshMar 6 • Joe WalshLive with Joe WalshMar 4 • Joe Walsh and Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭