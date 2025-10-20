Live with Joe Walsh

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript76111Live with Joe WalshA recording from Joe Walsh's live videoJoe Walsh, Ilan Goldenberg, and Jeremy Ben-AmiOct 20, 202576111ShareTranscriptGet more from Joe Walsh in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Social Contract with Joe WalshSubscribeAuthorsJoe WalshIlan GoldenbergWrites Word on the Street SubscribeJeremy Ben-AmiWrites Word on the Street SubscribeRecent PostsLive with Joe WalshOct 18 • Joe WalshJ.D. Vance Defends Racist GOP Operatives, Fascist Paraphernalia in Congress, and the Never-Ending Shutdown — Plus: What the Hell Is Going On…Oct 17 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisUnvarnished with Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathOct 16 • Joe Walsh and Edwin EisendrathRaw and Unfiltered: It’s Walsh WednesdayOct 16 • Joe Walsh and Michael CohenLive with Joe WalshOct 16 • Joe WalshTish James Indicted, Trump Gives Qatar a Military Base on U.S. Soil, Epstein Cover-Up Unfolds — What’s Next?Oct 10 • Joe Walsh and Mike NellisLive with Joe WalshOct 10 • Joe Walsh