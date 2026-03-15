Little Marco…our Jerk of the Week (Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

We have a new crop of jerks for you this week, starting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The former Florida senator was pictured with ex-Proud Boys national chair and far-right activist Enrique Tarrio at the inaugural “Shield of the Americas” summit on March 7. Tarrio, who posted the photo on X, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2023 for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, but Donald Trump pardoned him last year. That wasn’t the only attention Rubio received this week, as he was relentlessly mocked for wearing oversized shoes reportedly gifted to him by Trump. Far be it from me to give credit to Trump, but maybe he was onto something with the nickname “Little Marco.”

Possibly more pathetic is South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who made several TV appearances this week praising Trump and the war in Iran. Graham claimed that the U.S. is going to “blow the hell” out of Iran, bragging that he convinced Trump to enter a full-scale war with the Middle Eastern country. He added that the U.S. is going to march “through the world,” and has its sights set on invading Cuba next. Graham’s war-mongering was so alarming that it prompted conservative commentator Meghan McCain to implore “anyone who will listen in the Trump Administration” to stop Graham from speaking publicly on the war, alleging that the senator is “scaring people.”

Far beyond mere ‘jerks’ are antisemites, a bunch of truly evil bigots who perpetrated a series of heinous acts this week. At Old Dominion University in Virginia on Thursday, Army Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Shah was shot and killed in what is now being investigated as an act of terrorism by an ISIS-inspired shooter. In a Detroit suburb on the same day, a suspect drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a synagogue, reportedly in retaliation for an air strike in his native Lebanon. Finally, a video circulating on social media this week shows two men being beaten outside a San Jose, California, restaurant, and that incident is now being investigated as an antisemitic hate crime. Condemning the Michigan attacks, Sen. Elissa Slotkin reminded everyone of their responsibility to call out antisemitism, “whether it’s coming from left or the right, whether it’s coming from some group that you like or don’t like.” Amen.

Sen. Slotkin did a far better job than House Speaker Mike Johnson, who refused to condemn Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles’ and Florida Rep. Randy Fine’s recent anti-Muslim comments. Johnson hid behind the Constitution when defending the pair of Congressmen, asserting that they ‘meant to’ denounce Sharia law, and not the Muslim faith as a whole. Sure, Mike.

At this point, it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that most of Trump’s administration hasn’t actually read the Constitution. Heck, some of them haven’t even read their own agency guidelines. Joseph Guy, the head of the Office of Immigration Detention Ombudsman (OIDO), who is supposed to protect the human rights of incarcerated immigrants, testified that he had not read the OIDO standards book—the one he is required by law to implement. That explains a lot. Meanwhile, a DOGE staffer tasked with eliminating more than 1,400 National Endowment for the Humanities grants because of ‘DEI’ couldn’t accurately define what DEI is in embarrassing testimony this week. Shameful.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

U.S. TROOPS LOST: The American casualties from Trump’s war on Iran have increased to 13, after a refueling plane crashed on Thursday in Iraq, killing six. Seven other service members have been lost in Iranian attacks on American military sites in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. No matter what you think of Trump’s war in Iran (and you know how I feel about it), our troops who have given their lives in service paid the ultimate price and deserve our respect.

JUDGES HOLDING ICE ACCOUNTABLE. Several judges kept ICE in check this week. In Massachusetts, one ruled that a 14-year-old girl must be returned to her family after she was detained by ICE and taken to a detention center out of state. In Oregon, a federal judge restricted the agency’s use of tear gas on protesters in Portland. In Minnesota, another federal judge ruled that ICE agents racially profiled victims of their operation in the state. And in Maryland, yet another judge ordered a halt to construction of one of the DHS’ nightmarish warehouse detention centers. Damn straight, judges.

DEMOCRATS FIGHTING ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Democrats are also working to hold the Trump Administration accountable. This week the Democratic National Committee sued the administration for its failure to respond to FOIA requests about any potential deployments of federal agents to polling sites in November. The DNC filed the requests out of concern Trump might act on his remark that Republicans “should take over the voting.” Democrats in Michigan are equally concerned, and have promised to fight any attempts at interference. Stay vigilant. ANTHROPIC. Democrats aren’t the only ones taking Trump to court. Anthropic is suing the administration for designating the AI company a “supply chain risk” and banning the use of its chatbot Claude by federal employees after the company refused to allow the Pentagon unrestricted use of its technology. Anthropic says it won’t allow the federal government to use its tech to surveil Americans or create fully autonomous weapons, because they would violate the First Amendment and due process rights. That’s the kind of moral compass we need more tech companies to follow.

COLIN DORGAN, A NON-POLITICAL HERO. On Wednesday, Colin scored the winning overtime goal that will send his hockey team into the next round of the Rhode Island state playoffs. Why does it matter? It’s been less than a month since Colin lost his mother, brother, and grandfather in a mass shooting at another one of his games. Well done, Colin. We’re rooting for you.

HONORABLE MENTION. Russia’s support of Iran has sparked a rare rebuke from some Republicans about Trump’s friendliness towards Putin. The administration is easing Russian oil sanctions, even as the country feeds Iran intelligence on where to find American military targets. Rep. Michael McCaul called it “an intolerable escalation by the Kremlin.” Rep. Don Bacon criticized the White House for “moral blindness” in its dealings with Russia. And Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick called for sanctions to be strengthened, not eased. These representatives got it right.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

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