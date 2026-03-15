The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Beth Peters's avatar
Beth Peters
9h

Thanks Joe, great info. Lindsey Graham, Trump's cheerleader, needs to just sit-down and stfu. Maybe Little Marco should stuff his big shoes with tissue paper...

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P J Johnston's avatar
P J Johnston
4h

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly! All wrapped up with a bow. I think they should make Mr Graham and envoy and send HIM to Iran to make peace with those people. He seems to think he knows so much about war maybe he needs a little taste of it himself! I agree with Beth what Little Marco needs in his shoes in thicker insoles and tissue paper in the toes!

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