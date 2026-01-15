The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LisaLP's avatar
LisaLP
1h

And this is what makes you a true American. I don’t agree with a preferred candidate’s every stance, but I pick my battles. Thank you I really like your podcast.

Reply
Share
Gary Hanks's avatar
Gary Hanks
1h

Today's meltdown inspired me to become a paid member. Long time reader, you nailed it today. Be who you are. Expand the tent. Defeat today's Republican party. Save our Democracy. You go Joe!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture