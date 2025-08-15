Source: The Globe and Mail

I’ve been called a lot of things in my life—right-wing nutjob, MAGA sellout, conservative traitor, “the guy who tanked his own career to stick it to Trump.” Fine. Sticks and stones. But I always get called the worst possible things, by both the far-right and the far-left, when I post about Israel. “Warmonger”...“Genocide Joe”...“disgusting excuse for a human,” you name it. It happened again this week when I posted this on Substack:

I still stand by it, despite getting mildly ratioed and losing a few subscribers. But I think you deserve an explanation as to why I posted that, and why my support persists even now, as the war in Gaza grinds on and the world shouts “enough.”