I don’t mean to offend anybody with what I’m about to write. But it needs to be said, because there’s too much on the line. This Saturday—No King’s Day—is too darn important for niceties.

Our democracy is teetering right now. The rule of law is disappearing right now. Without democracy and the rule of law, there is no America. Nothing else politically in this country matters as much as that right now.

So please allow me this blunt but respectful (always respectful) diatribe…