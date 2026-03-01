So many jerks, so little time. But let’s start with a familiar one: Defense Secretary and Fox News alum Pete Hegseth. When he’s not risking our national security in Signal chats, he’s attempting to use AI for fully autonomous weapons and mass surveillance—despite AI company Anthropic deeming it “not reliable enough to operate weapons” and feeling kind of icky about spying on American citizens. But facts and safety never get in the way of the Trump Administration! Hegseth threatened Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, to drop the AI guardrails. Still, Amodei refused and lost a massive government contract in the process. Talk about standing on principle. Rare these days. Kudos to Amodei and Anthropic. And a big F-U to Hegseth.

Speaking of threats to our national security, Donald Trump continues to avoid any accountability regarding, well, everything, but specifically his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-A-Lago following his first term. He also obstructed government efforts to get them back. Despite this, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge/Trump toady Aileen Cannon blocked the release of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on the investigation permanently, by request of Trump himself to keep it under wraps. Utterly despicable.

Just like Trump, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard continues to avoid answering for a whistleblower complaint that was sent to Democratic congressional staffers in an email on Feb. 13. The Trump Administration cited executive privilege when it told Congress it wouldn’t share the classified intelligence that led to the complaint. What a fucking disgrace. But this is what happens when Congress cedes its power to the executive branch.

Not only is Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a jerk, but she’s also “sociopathic,” according to a new report from The Atlantic. This is hardly surprising considering Noem is just fine with what ICE has inflicted upon our immigrant neighbors in recent months (not to mention that she shot her own dog about 20 years ago). Per the report, Noem’s relationship with right-hand man Corey Lewandowski has "warped the agency" into a fiefdom and has caused tensions between DHS and members of the Trump White House. Talk about a deranged duo.

Our final jerks this week are Kansas Republicans, who passed a state bill on Thursday that invalidated the driver’s licenses and birth certificates of over 1,000 transgender residents. They must now pay for a new driver’s license, change their gender to the one assigned at birth, and use bathrooms and locker rooms in government buildings that match the sex assigned at birth. Oh, and they're not lawfully allowed to change it in the future. This is the trickle-down cruelty and transphobia that has become par for the course during Trump’s regime.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

STATE OF THE UNION SKIPPERS. About half of congressional Democrats took my advice and stayed the hell away from Trump’s record-length SOTU—and they weren’t the only ones who skipped the nearly two hours’ worth of lies. The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team, who brought home gold medals from the Olympics, rejected Trump’s invite to the speech after he complained to the men’s team that he “has to” invite them or face impeachment. They refused to give an ear to Trump’s bullshit. It’s about time we all do. DILLEY MARCHERS. Faith leaders are protesting ICE’s detention of children and their parents with a 90-mile march from the detention center in Dilley, Texas, to San Antonio. They’re walking 25 miles a day for four days to get there. “We walk alongside our brothers and sisters who are in detention [and] who have already been deported,” said one reverend. “[We] recognize that their suffering is much greater, but that we can accompany them in some way through that.” That’s the kind of empathetic leadership we need right now. STUDENT ICE PROTESTERS. Students are taking action around the country, too. They showed up yesterday to protest at Columbia University after being informed that ICE had detained a fellow student. High schoolers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, took to the streets on Tuesday following the detention of five of their neighbors. Others participated in a walkout in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, despite being met with undue physical force from law enforcement. These brave kids make the future look a little brighter. VIETNAM VETS. In D.C., a group of veterans is suing to block Trump’s planned “Independence Arch” from being built near the Arlington National Cemetery. They call the arch a “vanity project” that would “dishonor their military and foreign service.” They’re sending the Trump Administration a much-needed message: our vets deserve our respect. D.C. GRAND JURORS. The Office of the Attorney for the District of Columbia (a.k.a. Jeanine Pirro, another Fox News alum) is dropping its case against six Democratic lawmakers after a federal grand jury declined to indict them. The lawmakers came under fire from the Trump Administration for publishing a video urging service members not to act on illegal orders. Trump called the video “sedition at the highest level”—a claim these jurors firmly rejected with their unanimous vote against the indictment. Right on, jurors.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week