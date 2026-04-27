The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Murray Smart's avatar
Murray Smart
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The Republicans are under the spell of Trump Worship Syndrome and because of it can do NOTHING else......Look into my eyes.......you Worship Trump......you Worship Trump......you Worship Trump.......and can and will do NOTHING else......EVER......no matter what he does to hurt or damage your constituents.......your ONLY allegiance is to Trump......do NOTING else.....

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