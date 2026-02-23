The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
E. C.'s avatar
E. C.
4h

I loath this bug eyed buffoon. Can’t wait for judgement day!

Reply
Share
Violet Hunter's avatar
Violet Hunter
3hEdited

Savannah Guthrie must be happy to see our FBI director partying with Olympians while her mother remains missing 🥺

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture