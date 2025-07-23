We publish four newsletters per week here at The Social Contract, and it’s always difficult to decide what to write about—not because there’s a lack of subject matter, but because there’s just so damn much. Each new day brings multiple assaults on our patience, sanity, sense of justice, and optimism about the future of our country. It’s exhausting. It’s demoralizing. And as we know all too well by now, that’s the point.

Six months into this administration, the Social Contract mission has expanded and evolved. As I say at the beginning of my podcast every day, as free citizens in this democracy, we must be tolerant and respectful, and stay informed and engaged. I believe in that mission 100%, and I still believe face-to-face conversations are the best vehicle for restoring the social contract in America. That will never change. Plus, I genuinely love these conversations. They’re a blast.

But let’s be clear: we’re fighting a monster. The antithesis of the social contract is sitting in the White House. By necessity, the best way we can be tolerant and respectful is to fight back against his intolerance and disrespect. Staying informed means keeping the lines of communication open with everyone in our community, then sharing the facts we learn with others. And engagement means resistance.

We are all being asked to go above and beyond. Every single one of us. For me, becoming a Democrat was the first step. My “above and beyond” comes next. I want to build a big, badass Democratic Party that will steamroll Republicans in the midterms and beyond and be the strong opposition we desperately need to ensure there are midterms in the first place.

This is no easy task. The Democrats are in bad shape. Polling shows Americans’ approval of the party is at historic lows across the board, which means even Democrats are disillusioned by and disgusted with their own party. So we have a lot of work to do. I see two ways I can help. First, these Democrats have to learn how to fight. Some are really trying, and they deserve a lot of credit for that, but it’s not nearly enough. That failure rests largely on the party’s feckless leadership.

I know how to fight. I’ve been there before, albeit on the other side. When I saw a D.C. establishment that didn’t care about the country’s outrageous debt, I took on my own Republican Party as part of the Tea Party wave in 2010. If you’re a longtime Democrat, you probably don’t think very highly of the Tea Party—with good reason, in some cases—but a Democratic Tea Party would look a lot different. I am more than happy to help lead that charge.

Second, I don’t mind being the tip of the spear, but I can’t be the only one to make the move to the party. Right now, the Democratic Party is the only institution we have to fight the fascism of the GOP. A legit third party (i.e., one not led by Elon Musk) is still years away from significant power because of the way our elections are set up. It doesn’t mean we can’t work to get there, and we should. But I’ve studied this. Believe me: for right now, the Democratic Party is it.

There’s an old saying: “When the house is on fire, do you argue the color of the skin of the man who brings the water?” Our house is on fire. As it applies to our situation, we are in no position to argue the policy preferences of those fighting the fire alongside us. That must wait.

This is a battle. A battle for the soul of America. And Republicans are prepared to fight to the death to win. Which means we can’t come to this fight without soldiers. So for all you politically homeless folks, it’s time to get off the fence and join the army. No more excuses. The Democratic Party is what we make it. If you really want to fight—and you’re not just talking tough—get in the game. If you truly believe we’re fighting for the very survival of our democratic republic, as you say you do, this shouldn’t be a hard decision. And if you’re one of those stalwarts still waiting for the Republican Party of old to return, just stop. It’s been 10 years. I’m sorry, but it’s not coming back.

With a big enough tent, the Democratic Party not only can defeat Republicans but also become the party of freedom and ideas that it once was. I plan to hold some feet to the fire on this. Consider me the recruiting officer for the big-tent party we need to save this constitutional republic. There’s no more time for hemming and hawing. No more time for games. We have a country to defend.

It’s on us. You in?

