Note: Hey, everyone. I’m sorry our weekly listing of the Jerks and Heroes of the Week is a day late. We had a family wedding over the weekend! —Joe

Dunces, Defense secretaries, and defrauders, oh my! Welcome back to Jerks of the Week, where we’ve rounded up another crop of the nation’s worst.

ELECTION DENIERS. Let’s start with the Republicans who melted down over the amount of time it took Los Angeles to count the votes in its mayoral primary. Leading the charge was House Speaker Mike Johnson, who last Monday griped to reporters, “I’m not saying it’s rigged. I’m saying it stinks to high heaven.” Donald Trump for one didn’t mind calling it “rigged,” when he sat down with NBC’s Kristen Welker for an interview last weekend. But he couldn’t cite any evidence (of course not, because there is none), and stormed off stage when Welker asked for proof. If any of these morons were a little less dense, they’d know this is just how long it takes to securely count ballots in a state where the vast majority of votes are cast by mail. But then again, the facts have never stopped them from claiming any other election they lost was stolen.

HOUSE GOP. Just as they looked to be growing some spine, Republicans in the House gave the Department of Homeland Security a boost by passing a bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol. Not content to fund the agencies for just a year, these reps gave them enough funds for three years. In other words, they’ve forfeited one of Congress’ strongest tools to rein in the officers responsible for the deaths of at least two innocent American citizens and dozens of immigrants, and they’ve done it for the rest of Trump’s term. Disgraceful.

PETE HEGSETH. The Secretary of Defense has been doing two of his favorite things: making life a little harder for women and people of color, and reminding everyone of a different faith that theirs doesn’t count. First, he recently intervened in a Navy promotion process to strike all of the women and Black officers from the list, despite the Pentagon’s own rules requiring promotions to be apolitical. That might be why the Defense Department refuses to tell anyone his reasons for nixing the officers—though it insists that it “will never consider the color of a service member’s skin or their gender as a factor in promotions.” Sure, DoD.

Hegseth also went ahead and slashed the number of religions recognized by the Pentagon from 211 to 33—22 of which are Christian. But what really caused a stir in the MAGA camp was his decision not to list Mormonism as a Christian faith. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah took to social media to call out that choice, writing, “I can say confidently that the U.S. government has no business recognizing the Christianity of literally every other religious sect that worships Jesus Christ—with one exception.” Unfortunately, Mike missed the part where the U.S. government has no business deciding which religions are valid in the first place, but he was right about one thing: it’s a total jerk move.

ELON MUSK. Then there’s Elon Musk, whose newfound trillionaire status hasn’t made him any less of a jerk. As riots broke out in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Tuesday, following a stabbing by a Sudanese man, Elon took to social media to fan the flames. Calling migrants “murderous,” he vindicated the “anger” of the rioters and declared that “millions must go.” In the following hours, rioters burned down dozens of houses, injured 12 police officers, and harassed and intimidated many migrants. You should be ashamed, Elon.

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED. Last up is former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who is seeking a pardon from Trump for fraud and conspiracy charges after being found guilty of stealing billions in consumer funds. The Trump

Administration says the chances of Trump granting the pardon are slim, but if the prez has reasons to empathize with anyone, it’s a fellow fraudster and convicted felon. We’ll see if he changes his mind about this jerk.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

My Substack Lives are open to all subscribers, unless noted. Click below if you missed any of my conversations from the past week!

Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

NATIONAL MALL “ARTISTS.” I don’t know who did it. I don’t know how they did it. But I’m damn impressed. Earlier this week, a massive “86 47” appeared stamped in the lawn on the National Mall. Not surprisingly, the Trump Administration is losing its shit over it, investigating the message as a “threat against the President.” But if you ask me, it’s just the kind of patriotic art the National Mall was made for. Great work, anonymous artists.

UFC EVENT DEFIERS. Also sending a clear message to Trump was the Public Integrity Project, a watchdog group, which filed a lawsuit to try to stop Trump’s UFC birthday bash on the White House lawn. While it obviously didn’t work, the lawsuit claims the event violated National Park Service regulations, and called out the UFC for pursuing a “private” event “for profit” on public grounds. Trump’s celebrity invitees weren’t too jazzed about the event either, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, and Mario Lopez all declining to attend. These defiers gave Trump a much-needed reminder that America’s 250th birthday isn’t about him.

THE JUDICIARY. As always, the judiciary delivered several heroic rulings this week. One federal judge struck down the Trump Administration’s policy tacking a $100,000 fee onto employer’s visa applications for specialized workers. Meanwhile, the judge who temporarily blocked the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion slush fund two weeks ago extended that ban indefinitely. And Trump’s name has finally been taken off the Kennedy Center, thanks to a court that rejected a last-minute appeal to keep it. We’re lucky to have these judges.

NEVADA & CALIFORNIA. These states are also taking the fight to the courts. In Nevada, the state’s Attorney General, Aaron Ford, is suing the Trump Administration to block its rules aimed at eliminating DEI practices by federal contractors, calling them confusing and redundant. California has launched its own lawsuit in an effort to stop an ICE detention facility from being built in Santa Clara. Attorney General Rob Bonta made the state’s position crystal clear, condemning the administration for pushing the center “on a community that does not want it, bulldozing over laws, shrouding their plan in secrecy, and ignoring calls from the community to stop.” Good job, states.

NEW YORK KNICKS FANS. Last but definitely not least were the fans in attendance at the NBA Finals faceoff between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden last Monday night. Donald Trump decided to make everyone’s evening more difficult by attending the game. After enduring hours-long lines and tight security because of him, these fans showed Trump how unwelcome he was by booing when he appeared on the big screen. While the Knicks lost that game (because of a Trump curse?), they went on to achieve their first Finals victory in half a century. You deserve it, Knicks fans.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

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