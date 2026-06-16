The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
1h

According to Dana White...

The UFC cage fight on the White House lawn on June 14th....

WILL definitely be the LAST...

As the UFC LOST $30 million on that cage fight!

The American taxpayers LOST at least $60 million AND the UFC LOST $30 million.

EVERYTHING trump TOUCHES DIES!!

VOTE 'EM ALL OUT!!!

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Michael Schaller's avatar
Michael Schaller
2h

As much as I loathe Hegseth, he was actualy accurate in saying that Mormonism does not meet the criteria of a "Christian" religion. If you examine what their official doctrine teaches, it does not follow the beliefs stated in the Nicene Creed (circa 325). This does not mean that Mormons cannot be Christians, but the religion does not pass the test. You cannot add the name of Jesus Christ to any old set of beliefs and then call it Christian without changing the definition of what it means.

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