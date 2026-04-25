He knows it’s true.

When I saw the Fox News poll this week about Republicans’ tanking approval rating on the economy, I was stunned at first. But only because it’s a Fox News poll. The truth is, I knew it was coming. You did too. Not because we’re economists, but because we’re people who pay bills, shop, and try to get by (you can help me with that, by the way, if you’re so inclined🙏🏻).

Just for kicks, I thought it might be fun to look back at some of the things I’ve said about the economy over the past year and reflect on it as Donald Trump would. It’s the weekend, and we could all use a chuckle. Enjoy!

I’m going to be Honest with you. I’m ALWAYS Honest. Nobody is more Honest than Me. Ask anyone. My people always tell Me I’m even more Honest than Honest Abe, if you can believe it. And what I’m going to tell you today is that I was RIGHT. Totally Right. Completely Right. Again! Perhaps the most Right that any Former Congressman has ever been in the history of this GOOD, GREAT country, and I say that with Tremendous, Beautiful Humility.

I warned you about the Economy. I said Dopey Donald would TOTALLY DESTROY the Strong Economy he inherited. I told you it was gonna suck. And guess what? It sucks! Tremendously! The numbers are TERRIBLE—the most TERRIBLE numbers you’ve ever seen. It’s a total DISASTER for our country. That I can tell you.

When I told you about the Terrible Tariffs, everyone said to me, “Joe, you can’t say that about the tariffs.” But I called out EVERY SINGLE ONE. American families are paying $1,745 MORE PER YEAR now because of Dopey Donald and his Terrible Tariffs. That’s a lot of Money. And I know Money. I was the POOREST Member of Congress. I bet you didn’t know that. Nobody was poorer than me. I was spectacularly broke. So I know what $1,745 means. Dopey Donald doesn’t.

And how about Jerome Powell at the Fed. When Dopey Donald called him a “very Dumb, Hardheaded Person,” I said it was all projection. I said this! I said it first! Powell is holding the rates, the Economy is a MESS, and the Low IQ Guy who CAUSED it is screaming at the guy trying to MANAGE it. Incredible. Just Tremendous Chaos. And I predicted every single bit of it. That’s why Dopey Donald HATES very, very successful guys like Me!

And the voters—I talked to ALL of them. Millions of them! Every single Trump supporter I met in 2024 said, “It’s the Economy, Sir.” They said, “I can’t afford the basics or pay my bills, Sir. So I gotta vote for the Asshole.” And I told them, “Don’t do it! He’ll only make things WORSE!” And did they listen? No! But they’re listening now! Now they’re saying Walsh was RIGHT!!!

I still talk to hundreds of thousands of MAGA voters EVERY SINGLE DAY—more than anyone else, frankly, because I used to be one of them, okay? I know how they think. And I said it: most of them would have to FEEL THE PAIN before they’d wake up. Economic pain! Terrible Tariff pain! Little MAGA towns all over the Country are feeling it now. They tell me, “You were Right, Sir!” I actually feel a little bad about it. But mostly I feel RIGHT.

Flunky Fox News just put out a poll saying voters trust Democrats MORE than Republicans on the Economy for the first time since 2010. 2010! That was the Tea Party Wave! That was MY Wave! But now, even Flunky Fox can’t cover for Dopey Donald. And I said this would happen. That’s what Winning looks like. That’s why Flunky Fox won’t have Me on anymore. They can’t handle all the WINNING.

The Supreme Court struck down the Terrible Tariffs. SCOTUS! The highest court in the land! I said they were ILLEGAL, and the SCOTUS agreed with Me! Well, agreed with “The Constitution.” But I was talking about “The Constitution” for years, so SCOTUS agreed with Me. Thank you, Supreme Court. Very Classy Institution. One of the Best.

I’ve sacrificed MORE than ANY American in history, to tell you the Truth. I was a Tea Party Congressman. A right-wing radio host. And I gave it ALL up for YOU! Many people tell me, “Joe, I wish I had the Balls to do what you did. You should be on Mount Rushmore.” Maybe I will be. Who knows? I really should be.

On the Economy? On the Terrible Tariffs being a TOTALLY ILLEGAL DISASTER? On the Fed losing its Beautiful Independence? On the deficit exploding? On no economic relief for STRUGGLING AMERICANS? 100 days in, folks, and it was already all bull$hit. I said so on day 100. You can look it up. It’s there. I wrote it down. I’m a GENIUS. Superb Genes. I’m very big on Genes.

So here’s what I’m telling you: Dopey Donald’s economy is a DISASTER. And everyone knows it. His own people know it. His lies WON’T WORK! More importantly, I was RIGHT. Bigly. Perhaps the most Right any Former Congressman has EVER been. And I have the BIGGEST Substack too. I have more Subscribers than any other Substack in history. Period. Heather Cox Richardson? Aaron Parnas? Jim Acosta? MeidasTouch? It’s all FAKE NEWS. The numbers are RIGGED!!!

God Bless America!

Thank you for your Attention to this Matter! The Extraordinarily Brilliant Former Congressman W. Joseph Walsh.

SOURCES:

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