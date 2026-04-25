The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pickleballfan54's avatar
Pickleballfan54
7h

👏👏

Reply
Share
kak's avatar
kak
6h

😂 it would be funny if it wasn't true!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Social Contract with Joe Walsh · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture