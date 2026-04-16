There’s something I need to get off my chest tonight. I was reminded of it on Tuesday. I was invited to come on a political cable news show to talk about the elections in Hungary and what it means for democracy, and about Orbán, his authoritarianism, and all the rest. And I was asked on because the host has a certain take, and I have a take that differs with the host’s, and it was going to be a one-on-one conversation. The producer thought it would make for good TV.

About a half-hour before the segment, I was told that my segment was off. I was no longer invited. Long story short, this cable news talk show host did not want to sit down at the table with me and have a conversation about democracy based on what just happened in Hungary.

This whole incident—and it’s not new—got me thinking again that who I am and what I say are really no longer much of a fit when it comes to cable news. And this isn’t sour grapes or “boo hoo, me.” No, I’m not a victim or anything like that. It’s just the lay of the land right now. Who I am and what I say are not what cable news political programs want these days.

It’s not what corporate media wants these days.

I still go on CNN, MSNOW, and NewsNation. I don’t go on Fox News anymore—they’ve banned me for the past six or seven years. But I still do cable news hits, just not nearly as many as I used to. After what happened on Tuesday night, I started to think again about why I’m not asked on these shows as much anymore. And I thought about Jim Acosta and Joy Reid, too, and this whole notion of corporate media in the age of Trump. I think there’s a common thread here. See if you can follow me. I’ll start with Jim Acosta.

I think the world of Jim Acosta. CNN decided a while ago that Jim’s honest, independent voice and his opinions and his good, tough, fair journalism no longer had a home there. And they let him go. Jim is now thriving in the world of independent media. CNN is corporate media, and Jim Acosta was too independent for corporate media. He didn’t fit in at corporate media anymore.

And then there’s Joy Reid. I respect Joy a lot. Her politics are not my politics, but she’s an opinionated, independent voice. She preaches what she believes in. And the same thing that happened to Jim Acosta at CNN happened to Joy Reid at MSNBC, which is now MSNOW.

Joy Reid came into every show on MSNBC back in the day with things she had to get off her chest—just like Jim Acosta did, just like I do every time I go on TV, when there are things I need to get off my chest. But Joy was too independent for MSNBC. She was too opinionated for the corporate media that was MSNBC. So MSNBC let Joy Reid go. She didn’t fit in at corporate media anymore.

And then there’s my teeny little voice, my independent voice. It’s clear to me in this age of Trump, that it’s no longer a fit in corporate media.

Remember that MSNBC, now MSNOW, is left of center. They preach a left-of-center ideology, and they are more pro-Democratic Party than CNN (or Fox News, obviously). But MSNOW is still corporate media. CNN tries to play it down the middle. CNN is still corporate media. Same goes for NewsNation. Same goes for all cable news networks.

Corporate media needs to adhere to a bottom line. They have to be careful not to offend people. So what corporate media does is try to keep all of their hosts and all of their commentators in line. If you think of it like a football field, they try to keep everybody within the two 40-yard lines, and they can’t have someone that’s way too outspoken on the far-left or the far-right.

They can’t have someone that’s way too stridently anti-Trump. Even MSNOW can’t have that. They’ve got to have corporate Democratic voices. That’s what happened to Joy Reid. CNN needs to have corporate voices. That’s what happened to Jim Acosta. Jim Acosta is an independent voice. Joy Reid is an independent voice.

And look at the journey I’ve been on, from the Tea Party to an independent to a Never Trumper to now a Democrat. You don’t take a journey like that unless you are an independent voice. Nobody’s ever going to tell me what I can and can’t say. Nobody was going to tell Joy Reid what she can or can’t say. Same goes with Jim Acosta.

Donald Trump is everything our Founding Fathers feared. He’s horrible. He’s cruel. He’s a fascist. He’s a pathological liar. He’s un-American. He’s a traitor to this country. CNN can’t have people on who say that. I know that. I’ve had too many CNN producers tell me as much over the last couple years.

“Joe, we love you, but we can’t have somebody on that says Donald Trump is a traitor to this country.”

“Joe, I love you, but we can’t have somebody on that says Donald Trump is a Russian asset.”

“Joe, I love you, but we can’t have somebody on who asks, ‘Why are we analyzing what Trump said? He lies as he breathes.’”

And that’s the kind of stuff I would and will say on CNN, MSNOW, and NewsNation. But corporate media can’t have that. Corporate media needs to try to normalize Trump, right? Again, they’re playing within the 40-yard line. Corporate media has to have a Democratic talking head and a Republican talking head that at least treat Donald Trump like somewhat of a normal American President. So when Trump does something or says something, we get the two talking heads analyzing it, while staying within those 40-yard lines.

If I went on, I’d say, “Why the fuck are we analyzing what Trump said? It’s a lie, Jake Tapper. It’s a lie, Anderson Cooper. Why are we analyzing it? Trump’s lying.” But no, corporate media can’t do that. They try to treat him like a normal President, even if we disagree with what he’s done or said. Joy Reid, God love her, refused to normalize Trump. She would say exactly what she believed Trump is—an utter threat to our democracy, a fascist.

Jim Acosta would do the same. He refused to normalize Trump. So corporate media couldn’t keep them around. And again, all of our politics are different. My politics, Jim’s politics, Joy’s politics—all different. The common thread here is Jim Acosta, Joy Reid, and Joe Walsh just refuse to normalize Trump.

The political media voices in this Trump era who refuse to lie about what Trump is—the voices that refuse to play within the safe corporate 40-yard lines—they’re disappearing. There are fewer and fewer of us on these cable shows, and it generally goes for the hosts as well. Even your favorite MSNOW hosts have one foot in corporate media world, paying attention to what corporate MSNOW wants.

No regrets here. And I’m sure Joy Reid and Jim Acosta sleep at night. They’re doing very well in the world of independent media. I sleep well at night, too. No regrets. I can only do and say what I believe. And if it means fewer TV hits, it means fewer TV hits.

Last point I want to make—and what happened on Tuesday night on this cable news show reminded me of it. I’m all about having real good, hard, honest, challenging conversations. What I’ve found with some of the political cable news hosts is that they don’t want to be challenged. I certainly found that on Fox News, which is why I’m no longer on Fox News. They don’t want someone who is a really knowledgeable, tough, says-it-like-it-is, and backs-up-what-he-says kind of Trump critic. Hosts like Hannity and the rest definitely don’t want that.

And clearly, the host of the show I was supposed to go on Tuesday night did not want to be challenged by another viewpoint. What an indictment of our times that is, because we as a nation, now more than ever, need good, tough, honest, challenging conversations. You would think any host on MSNOW or CNN or NewsNation or even Fox News—any host—would want to bring people on who fundamentally disagree.

Man, if I were a host of a show on any of those networks, I would bring on people who disagree with me. They can defend what they believe in, and we can have a really good, tough, honest, respectful conversation. That’s what this country needs. But we don’t get that from our talking heads in New York City or Washington, D.C. We just don’t get that. Corporate media shies away from that in the cable news world. And what a shame that is.

That’s why I’m out there having tough, honest, real, raw, naked, respectful conversations with regular Americans who politically disagree. I don’t want to hear from talking heads in some D.C. or New York City studio talk about what’s going on politically in America right now, or where this country is at. I want to hear from regular Americans where they live, which is why I’m traveling to them.

Every two weeks, I’m somewhere in this country, putting people who disagree in a room, and we’re having good, hard, tough conversations. You’ve heard me talk about it. It’s called Hope Not Fear. The website is hopenotfearproject.org. Check it out.

Jim Acosta, Joy Reid, and me. And there are many others. What a tale in this age of Trump. People who speak truth to power, who refuse to normalize Trump, and who play outside of those corporate 40-yard lines—we don’t have a home anymore in the corporate media world.

Be brave,

This Week on The Social Contract

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