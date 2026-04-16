The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Steve Skinas's avatar
Steve Skinas
24m

Edwin R Morrow is rolling in his grave

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
17m

Thank you, Mr. Walsh. Something is wrong with the current, President, as he stated he stopped eight wars, to a female correspondent on Fox Business News. I seem to get messages that Trump will be impeached. Only 50 in Congress had the courage to sign the document concerning this. I enjoy both Mr. Acosta and Miss Joy Reid especially now, that both are Independent Media members. If you like an Independent Journalism podcast. Please subscribe to The Social Contract With Joe Walsh.

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