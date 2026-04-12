The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
4h

JD gave Orban the same kind of touch he gave the Pope Francis.

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
4hEdited

I am profoundly grateful for the witness of Pope Leo. Maybe he said it and I missed it, but I wish he had said that threatening to "eliminate a civilization" is Against Moral Law!

Trump, his gang and his twisted supporters do not care about the law. They care even less about international law. Who better than the Pope to clarify for Trump-supporting Catholics that there are moral problems that cannot be policied away. And that the King Cyrus BS is a contested Old Testament interpretation, and Anything Jesus Said Trumps Anything in the Old Testament.

Convert JD needs to reexamine whatever it is those Dominicans gave him wrapped in cotton wool.

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