Today, Hungarians hit the polls, as authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán sought a fifth consecutive term. Earlier this week, JD Vance traveled to Hungary to help him make his final case to voters. At a “MAGA-style rally,” jerky JD voiced his support for Orbán and made ridiculous claims about the EU interfering with Hungary’s election. Funnily enough, Vance’s visit had the opposite effect that Orbán was hoping for, with prediction market odds tanking his reelection chances from 48% on Jan. 1 to just 31% on April 9. Lol. Thankfully, they were right, and Orbán’s opponent, Péter Magyar, pulled out a win. A victory for freedom and democracy—and Vance continues to be a bad luck charm for Trump and Co.

Remember separation of church and state? Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins certainly doesn’t. Rollins sent an email on Easter Sunday to nearly 100,000 employees reading, “From the foot of the Cross on Good Friday to the stone rolled away from the now empty tomb, sin has been destroyed. Jesus has been raised from the dead.” Now, I’m a Catholic myself, but that’s my personal belief. Rollins is entitled to hers as well, but it has no place in her government role. Her message, which fits right in with other Christian nationalist rhetoric from this administration, prompted a USDA employee to file a formal complaint, claiming the email “eroded the separation of church and state.” Good.

Another new jerk has made the list this week, and he is none other than acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who made it clear that he doesn’t know or care why Trump recently fired Pam Bondi. “I don’t operate every day trying to second guess what President Trump or anybody else is thinking,” Blanche said at a press conference. “I just operate every day on doing everything that I need to do to execute the President’s agenda and priorities.” Except that’s not at all what the job entails, Todd. The AG doesn’t work for the President. He works for the American people. His job isn’t to “execute the President’s agenda”; it’s to fairly execute justice in America.

Also lacking backbone is Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte, who heaped praise on Trump this week, despite the president’s shit-talking the alliance and threatening (again) to leave it. “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN,” Trump posted on Truth Social on April 8, following a scheduled meeting with Rutte. What was left of Rutte’s dignity after once referring to Trump as “daddy” may now be completely obliterated.

Tucker Carlson, one of Trump’s biggest media cheerleaders since 2015, has recently switched gears due to the ongoing war in Iran. Yet, Carlson doesn’t believe it’s actually Trump’s fault or doing, you see. No, he likens Trump to a slave. Yes, you read that right, a slave. “I’ve always liked Trump and still feel sorry for him, as I do for all slaves,” Carlson said. “He’s hemmed in by other forces. He can’t make his own decisions. It’s awful to watch.” A word to the wise: don’t buy into Carlson’s come-to-Jesus moment. He’s still the same grifter he’s always been, making sure he still has a place in the MAGA movement as the wheels come off the Trump Train.

Of course, the biggest jerk of the week, month, year, and decade is always Donald Trump himself, but there’s only so much space here to write about all the horrible things he does in a single day, much less a week. Fuck Trump.

Now scroll down for our Heroes of the Week!

This Past Week

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Amid the daily onslaught of infuriating news, we have to acknowledge the heroes among us. The list continues to grow, as more and more of us stand up to the tyrant and his fascist regime. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

ARTEMIS II CREW. These amazing astronauts gave us something to cheer for, be fascinated by, and feel pride in despite our psychopathic President. After 10 days in space, the crew of Artemis II splashed down on Friday night. They set the record for farthest manned travel from Earth, discovering new craters and collecting information needed for an eventual moon landing and base. Their work sets the stage for the future of space exploration, and NASA says it’s “just the beginning.” Fucking awesome. POPE LEO XIV. The first American Pope spoke out against Trump’s threats to annihilate Iranian civilization, calling them “truly unacceptable” and pointing out that “attacks on civilian infrastructure are against international law.” The remarks follow similar ones back in January, following which the Pentagon made ominous threats in a closed-door meeting. Alluding to a period in history that led to the death of a Pope, officials warned that the U.S. has an all-powerful military and “the Catholic Church had better take its side.” In the face of these threats, the Pope is continuing to stand up against injustice. That’s a moral lesson we could all use right now. THE JUDICIARY. The judiciary has protected the rule of law again this month. A federal judge ruled that the White House can’t continue its ballroom construction without Congressional approval. Another judge permanently blocked the Trump Administration’s attempt to defund NPR and PBS. And on Thursday, a federal judge barred the Trump Administration from revoking the legal protections of 5,000 Ethiopians living in the U.S. An independent judiciary has never been so important. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SUERS. Many of these cases are made possible by brave citizens taking a stand. Three FBI agents recently filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to get their jobs back. They say their firings were part of a “retribution campaign” for their involvement in investigations of Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election. They’re not the only ones taking action—The New York Times reports that the Trump Administration has been sued over 650 times, bringing more than 150 policies to a partial or complete halt. Some of this administration’s worst policies have been restrained: illegal arrests and deportations, funding cuts, tariffs, and the list goes on. We have people fighting back to thank. ARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT FILERS. Nearly 100 lawmakers have joined together in calling for Trump’s removal over his wild threats towards Iran earlier this week. Rep. John Larson of Connecticut has filed 13 articles of impeachment, citing his “serial usurpation of the Congressional war power” and “commission of murder, war crimes, and piracy,” among other crimes. Rep. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona is proposing to impeach Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth for similar reasons. I like seeing some action from my new party.

Did we miss anyone? Send your heroes our way!

Good Reads for This Week