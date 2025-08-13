It’s Trench Warfare To Preserve Truth. You in?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple | Listen on iHeartMedia | Listen on Amazon
Trump’s greatest legacy is the destruction of truth. Always has been. And we’re seeing it play out every day - lying about election results, jobs numbers, his approval rating, crime statistics, and now he’s moving to lie about American history. We can’t give up. We have to engage in hand to hand combat to defend the truth. We can’t give up.
