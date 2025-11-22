Every week somehow gets a little worse, doesn’t it? This week saw Donald Trump threaten six federal lawmakers with death for a video that was entirely based on U.S. law (see more below), treat a murderer like royalty, call a female reporter a “piggy,” and propose a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine that predictably throws our ally under the bus while serving up everything Vladimir Putin wants on a silver platter. And there’s so much more.

This can’t go on. It just can’t go on.

Donald Trump must be removed from office. Today. He is a clear and present danger to our country. Invoke the 25th Amendment, or impeach and convict him. Now. He is an immediate danger to this country, and he must be removed from office today.

This Past Week

Amid all the bad, awful, dumb, stupid, absurd, insane, sickening, despicable, cruel, sad, pathetic, embarrassing, irresponsible, demoralizing, deplorable, shady, infuriating, outrageous, terrible, horrible, Constitution-defying, fascist news of the past week, we have to acknowledge the TOP FIVE HEROES among us. The list is growing, as more and more of us are standing up to the tyrant. Courage is infectious. Be brave!

SIX COURAGEOUS DEMOCRATS. Six Democratic lawmakers who previously served in the military or intelligence services—Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Chris Deluzio, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan—posted a video this week urging servicepeople to refuse illegal orders, if given, as per their Constitutional oath. Trump was not pleased. He called the move “seditious” and even “punishable by death.” I’d call it honorable and patriotic. And I’d call him psychotic. CHARLOTTE ICE PROTESTERS. This week, the people of Charlotte, North Carolina, came out to protest ICE’s invasion of their city. While adults surrounded a local Home Depot, where many abductions are carried out, hundreds of students walked out of class. Protesters expressed their support of the immigrant community and said they didn’t want ICE in their city. Keep it up, Americans. RODRIC BRAY. The Republican State Senate President Pro Tempore from Indiana refused to convene the Trump-ordered special session to redraw the state’s maps to favor Republicans. Trump lashed out, calling him “weak” and “pathetic.” We know you are, Donald, but what is he? LATINOS. A voting bloc that was key to Trump getting back into office has woken up and turned against him. Latinos have withdrawn their support in droves, with polls plummeting by 32 points since February. The fall is especially dramatic when it comes to support for his immigration policy. They made their displeasure known at the polls, too, helping elect Democrats in both Virginia and New Jersey. Latinos deserve better than Trump. And they know it. THE JUDICIARY. The judiciary kept Trump in check this week. A federal judge slammed Trump’s DOJ for “investigative missteps” and “misconduct” in its indictment of former FBI director James Comey. Another barred the Administration from fining Universities of California for their refusal to bow to Trump’s thinly veiled demands to purge voices from the left from college campuses. Yet another heroic federal judge has ruled that his deployment of National Guard troops in the nation’s capital is illegal. In Texas, the state’s infamous new district map has been blocked from going into effect by a federal court. In New York, another judge dropped Trump’s challenge to the state’s law forbidding ICE arrests outside of state courthouses. And as we went to press, a federal judge blocked the IRS from giving ICE the home addresses of taxpayers who might be undocumented immigrants. Donald Trump is not above the law. These judges gave him a much-needed reminder.

