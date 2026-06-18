It’s Not Just Social Media. We Really Are A Divided People

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Traveling the country this summer, speaking to regular Americans across the political spectrum has convinced me that the divide in this country is much more serious than the experts and the talking heads think. It’s not just social media. It’s more profound.
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