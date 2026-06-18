The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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It’s Not Just Social Media. We Really Are A Divided People

A recording from Joe Walsh's live video
Joe Walsh's avatar
Joe Walsh
Jun 18, 2026

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Traveling the country this summer, speaking to regular Americans across the political spectrum has convinced me that the divide in this country is much more serious than the experts and the talking heads think. It’s not just social media. It’s more profound.

Thank you Stephanie G Wilson, PhD, Caro Henry, Moon Mountain Studio, Bluesin’ Bob, Bradley Haist, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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