After all this time, I’m still so bothered by Republicans who try to straddle the fence with Donald Trump. I’m still so bothered by Republicans who try to play both sides with Trump. I’m still so bothered by Republicans who don’t have the courage to risk it all, to lose their career, to never get elected again because they’re afraid to say the truth about Trump. That kind of thing just pisses me off.

But today, I’m thinking of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has spent the past however many years trying to have it both ways with Trump. “Trump’s got issues, but I’m still voting for him.” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie did this for a long time, too.

When it comes to Trump, Republicans have always fallen into four camps. There are the true believers, the crazies, the MAGA adherents—they’re all in. They love Trump, they love MAGA, they love Trumpism. They’re all in with all of it. They are true believers. And by the way, this sector of the Republican Party is growing. Their numbers have been growing year by year, which is a frightening thing for America, because the MAGA wing of the Republican Party is not a wing. The Republican Party is MAGA.