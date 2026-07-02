The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
10h

Thank you for the article, Mr. Walsh. I am thinking about Alabama this evening. I am praying for a win, for Doug Jones, a gentleman who has given his time to fight and prosecute those for a church bombing in Alabama, in the meantime, I am told who lost his wife and now is remarried. I hope and pray he can restore the civil rights to all African Americans., so that they can run for office, in the future.

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MargaretPacL's avatar
MargaretPacL
6h

What I find interesting is the fact that brown people were already here. Their lives were established in this New America before it was America. Many of the states here before we became America were part of Mexico. The Europeans came and wanted to claim this land, which was fought for with the Indigenous people. It seems we've had ethnic problems since the rise of America. Immigrants have been assimilating into this land since its inception. We can't let lies capture our minds when we know our history and how we became America.

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