This was always going to happen. It was just a matter of when. And it will happen again and again and again and again unless or until ICE gets off of our streets—period. So get ICE off of our streets right now. Now.

Watch the video from all the different angles of the woman up in Minneapolis shot and killed today by an ICE agent. If you watch that video, and you take off your partisan hat, you take off your team jersey, and you just sit there as an American citizen and watch the video of the shooting and killing of that woman today in Minneapolis by an ICE agent, there’s no way you can say that shooting was justified. No fucking way. There’s no way you can say that shooting was justified. There’s no way you can say that that ICE agent’s life was in danger. No way.

And when it comes to the judgment of that ICE officer, no fucking way should he have shot her. It was an unjustified killing of an innocent woman in Minneapolis today, no matter what ICE says, no matter what DHS says, no matter what Kristi Noem says, no matter what Trump says, no matter what Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham say. No fucking way should that ICE agent have pulled the trigger multiple times and shot and killed that woman.

But here’s the more important point, and for all of us, here’s where and what our focus should be. This issue right here—what ICE is doing on our streets right now, what ICE has been doing on our streets these past days, weeks, and months—we, the American people, need to make this the issue in 2026. I’ve been saying this now for months. We need to make this the political issue, the civil rights issue, the justice issue, the America issue, when we all vote in the 2026 midterms.

Again, I’ll say what I said at the top. What happened in Minneapolis today, it was always going to happen. These masked federal agents are on our streets, accosting people, roughing people up, abusing people’s civil rights, denying people due process, going after American citizens and immigrants alike. It was only a matter of time before an ICE agent pulled out his firearm and shot and killed someone. It was just a matter of time, and it will continue to happen as long as these ICE agents are on our streets doing what they’re doing. This woman shot in Minneapolis today was not an immigrant. She was not the subject of an ICE search or detention. She was an observer. And again, when you look at the video, she was an observer who was just trying to leave.

But this is the issue: do you want this to continue, or do you want it to stop? Do you want ICE agents on our streets in cities and towns across America detaining brown and black people, firing on American citizens, throwing American citizens and immigrants to the ground, arresting American citizens and immigrants (and then, hours later, dropping all charges), abusing civil rights, abusing due process, running roughshod over the Constitution? What kind of a country do we want to be? What kind of an America do we want, as I’ve been asking now, month after month?

I probably talk about ICE more than I talk about any other issue. It’s why we launched PAXIS, the one-stop shop, the know-your-rights app for immigrants and citizens in this country, to know what their rights are so that they can lawfully fight back against ICE and protect themselves against ICE. And for all of you willing to support us, please go to paxis.app. I’ve made this the most important issue because I believe that the question we all should ask in November is, what kind of an America do you want to be? What do you want America to be? And no issue better crystallizes that question than what ICE is doing on our streets. No issue better draws kind of the dividing line.

Do you want to live in a nation where masked federal agents parade our streets, roam on our streets, and detain brown and black immigrants out of Home Depot parking lots and daycare centers and schools and church parking lots and courthouses? Do you want to be the kind of country that does that? Yes or no? Is that what you want America to be? Do you want America to be a nation of masked federal agents who target and terrorize immigrants with no criminal records who are in this country? Yes or no? Is this who we are? Yes or no?

Is this what you want us to be? Yes or no? I want that question asked when everybody goes to the polls in November, and I want every American thinking of this issue. When you ask that question—what kind of an America do I want?—I want you to think about what ICE is doing. And again, if this is what you want, if you want masked federal agents on our streets, going into Home Depot parking lots, daycare centers, and schools, and grabbing brown and black immigrants without any due process and detaining and disappearing them, if that’s what you want, then you vote Republican in November. If that’s not what you want, if that’s not the America you want, then you have to vote Democrat. No matter what you think of Democrats, you have to vote Democrat.

What happened in Minneapolis today is going to continue to happen until ICE gets off of our fucking streets. I don’t think Trump and Kristi Noem and the rest are going to get ICE off of our streets. So it’s up to us to continue to film ICE, continue to protest ICE, continue to do what we can to peacefully interfere with what ICE is doing, to protect our immigrant neighbors in this country. It’s up to us then, until November, to do what we can to help immigrants and citizens in this country lawfully protect themselves against ICE. And then come November, we vote against every Republican up and down the ballot.

It’s simple. Sometimes life is so damn simple. Is this what you want America to be? Yes or no? What ICE is currently doing on our streets and has been doing for months—is this what you want America to be? Yes or no? And if you say yes, vote Republican. If you say no, vote Democrat in November. It’s that simple.

Rest in peace, Renee Nicole Good.

One Trusted Channel in a Crisis

People need one trusted channel in a crisis, not a maze of links. But right now, immigrants and families face a mess of websites, pamphlets, and hotlines, some that may not speak their language, when they need help. Much of it is very good, but it’s scattered. And when there’s a knock at the door, or someone is detained, there’s no time to “just Google it.”

PAXIS has everything you need all in one place on your phone, even on older devices, with simple interfaces and the same calm, lawful guidance every time. Trust and consistency mean everything under pressure, and PAXIS can meet the challenge. With our Stage 2 funding goal, we can scale PAXIS to be the single known and trusted channel people can rely on.

HELP US GET THERE!

APPEARANCES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

INTERVIEWS & QUOTES FROM THE PAST WEEK:

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh is a citizen-supported movement resisting authoritarianism and restoring classic American values like civic engagement, tolerance, and mutual respect. To join our community, sign up to be a free subscriber. To support our mission, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Thank you!