source: Matt Smith for WITF/PA Post

This is not a piece about Donald Trump. It’s a piece about us. It’s a piece about the American people. Not all of us. Maybe not even most of us. But maybe most of us. Most certainly, it’s a piece about way damn too many of us.

Donald Trump lies as he breathes. I’ve said that hundreds and hundreds of times, because it’s true. Trump lies damn near every time he opens his mouth. We’ve never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever had anything like it. Sure, politicians lie, fudge, hedge, dodge, bullshit, and all the rest. But we’ve never had a public figure like Trump, who, again, lies most every time he opens his mouth. Lying is his modus operandi. It’s his chief strategy, his primary tool of governing, his way of life. It’s specifically what he’s known for.

The only question that matters to me is: why is this okay with way too many of the American people? Why are so many Americans okay with being openly and repeatedly lied to? Answering this question gets at what’s so darn wrong with our body politic today.

But first, so you’ll believe me when I say Trump lies as he breathes, here’s just a brief sampling of things he said over the course of a day or two earlier this week.