What just happened in Israel and Gaza? What does it all mean? Where does the Middle East go from here? Let me give you my take.

First, a disclaimer: I am super pro-Israel. Always have been. I’m a lifelong, unapologetic defender of the state of Israel. I would defend Israel as fiercely as I would defend my own country. Full stop.

Second, this is not going to be about Donald Trump. I’ll mention him briefly at the top, but contrary to what he believes, this isn’t about him. It’s about the situation on the ground and the future faced by real people in the region after Trump jets out.

Here’s what happened: Yesterday, Trump flew to Israel as the remaining Israeli hostages were released. And as always, he turned the moment into a spectacle about him. He lied, exaggerated, and made it all about himself. He declared that “the war is over” and that “peace in the Middle East” had finally arrived—as if he could unilaterally end a 3,000-year conflict with a soundbite.

He also attacked Joe Biden and Barack Obama, accusing them of hating Israel. That’s nonsense. Obama never hated Israel. And Joe Biden—like me—is and always has been an avowed Zionist. Since the October 7th terror attacks, Biden stood by Israel. Biden brought home hostages too. Biden brokered a ceasefire as one of his last orders of business as president. It was in place when Trump was inaugurated.

Like Biden, I’ll give Trump credit for one thing: his administration did play a role in helping to bring the hostages home, and that’s a good thing, of course. But despite all his crowing about the “greatest peace agreement in history,” and all his campaigning for a Nobel Prize, it’s the only thing. His first-term peace agreement didn’t stop what happened, and the current ceasefire means very little, regardless of what Time magazine says about it (Trump even found time to whine about that).

So enough already. Enough about Trump. Let’s talk about reality.