The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
5d

When John Lewis said “good trouble,” he didn’t mean performative hashtagging. He meant sacred agitation. Eucharistic defiance. The kind of holy mischief that rattles the gates of power and makes angels take notes.

This post hums with that spirit.

Yes, Trump is the symptom. But MAGA is the metastasis. A cult of grievance stitched together with bad theology, weaponized nostalgia, and billionaires’ breath mints.

But the resistance? It's not just marching—it’s remembering. Remembering who we are before fear told us otherwise. Remembering that freedom isn’t a brand—it’s a burden we carry for each other.

So keep raising hell. The good kind. The kind that unchains children and topples golden calves.

No kings. No gulags. No spit in the lunches of the poor.

Only justice, joy, and just enough chaos to keep the truth awake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
5d

Thank you. I hope and pray the democrats have learned something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture