Renee Nicole Good and Ashli Babbitt

Earlier this week, I said, as I often do, that “we” are responsible for Donald Trump. I said that all of us, as Americans, normalized him, let him get away with his crimes, allowed him to return to power. Some of you took issue with that, and I apologized. While I meant no disrespect, you were absolutely right to call me out. Some Americans are far more responsible for the situation we now find ourselves in than others are. But despite that, I still felt that it was appropriate, if not entirely fair, to use the “royal we” to describe all Americans.

Then the fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection happened, and Renee Nicole Good was killed by ICE in Minneapolis. And now, I wonder: is there still a “we” that encompasses all Americans? I’m not so sure. Here’s why.