The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

The Social Contract with Joe Walsh

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Warner's avatar
Laura Warner
4h

Can Scotland keep him? PLEASE?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Chuck May's avatar
Chuck May
4h

My biggest hope is that the Qanon and conspiracy nuts that seem to make up a big chunk of TFG’s base will see the Maxwell meetings and subsequent “nothing to see here, just Clinton and Obama” pardon as what they are. Fingers crossed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Social Contract with Joe Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture